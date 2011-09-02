UPDATE 5-AIG's plane leasing unit ILFC files for IPO

* AIG plans to sell up to 20 pct stake in ILFC
* ILFC is world's largest airplane leasing company
* IPO analysts say 2012 offering looks more likely
By Ben Berkowitz and Tanya Agrawal
NEW YORK/BANGALORE, Sept 2 AIG's aircraft
leasing unit, International Lease Finance Corp, filed for an
initial public offering on Friday despite deep uncertainty in
equity markets that could delay an offering until next year.
ILFC Holdings Inc, as the company will be called, is the
world No. 1 in the business of buying planes and leasing them
to airlines. It controls more than 1,000 aircraft and is one of
the most important customers of both Boeing Co (BA.N) and
EADS's EAD.PA Airbus unit.
American International Group Inc (AIG.N) bought the
business in 1990 and has made no secret of its desire to sell
it. Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said last month that the
business was worth at least $8 billion and that no one could
afford to buy it. [ID:nN1E7720GE]
AIG plans to sell more than 20 percent of its stake in the
company through the IPO and dispose of at least 80 percent of
its interest within three years of the offering.
ILFC earned $143.1 million on revenue of $2.29 billion in
the six months ended June 30. Analysts said that although ILFC
was a good opportunity for investors, the AIG connection might
dampen some interest.
"It is a wonderful opportunity for buyers except those that
are very sour with anything that has to do with AIG," said
David Menlow, president of IPOfinancial.com. "It'll have an
effect of giving more power to the buyers. It will be their
chance to take a pound of flesh out of AIG in retaliation."
AIG itself encountered a similar issue in May when the
company and the U.S. Treasury conducted a share offering
designed to reduce the government's stake in AIG. Though AIG
management told investors the stock's true value was in the
mid-$30s range, the offering was ultimately done at $29, just
pennies above the government's break-even point.
AIG shares fell 3.5 percent to $23.93 in early trading
Friday, a deeper decline than the broadly lower markets. At
that price, AIG is almost $6 below the government's break-even
point.
TIMING IN DOUBT
The ILFC filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission lists an offering size of $100 million, though that
is typically a placeholder. Sources said in July the offering
could be as large as $1.5 billion and value the company at $8
billion to $10 billion. [ID:nN1E76K2FQ]
But the U.S. IPO market has struggled as concerns about
Europe's debt crisis and a weak economic recovery in the United
States have made markets extremely volatile. This has made it
difficult to price IPOs, and a number of deals were withdrawn
last month ahead of the traditional U.S. IPO market August
holiday.
Bankers and fund managers should return next week, but
there is skepticism about how quickly the IPO market will come
back.
"This (ILFC) deal will need to be very attractively priced
to get done," said Josef Schuster, founder of Chicago-based IPO
research and investment house IPOX Schuster. "If it doesn't
come at an attractive price, they might not be able to bring it
out, at least not in the United States."
The IPO could happen this year, potentially in November,
but that is unlikely, Schuster said.
ILFC is most likely just filing to start the IPO process,
which can stretch out for months, he said.
SAVING AIA
AIG is expected to use the IPO proceeds to pay off some of
the government's preferred interests in an entity that controls
AIG's one-third stake in Asian insurer AIA (1299.HK).
If the company is able to pay off those preferred
interests, it will be able to keep its stake in AIA, which it
took public in Asia last year. In the second quarter, AIG's
interest in AIA accounted for almost all of AIG's net profit.
AIG has been offloading assets after its September 2008
government bailout, which at one point totaled $182.3 billion.
Earlier this year, ILFC rival Air Lease Corp (AL.N) raised
$802.5 million in an IPO. Its founder, Steven Udvar-Hazy, who
also founded ILFC before selling it to AIG, has expressed
interest in buying ILFC. AIG sources have cast doubt on his
ability to do so.
Los Angeles-based ILFC said Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan
Stanley would underwrite the IPO.
Citi and JPMorgan were expected, but sources said in July
that Bank of America, not Morgan Stanley, would be the third
bank. In the interim, though, AIG sued Bank of America for $10
billion over bad mortgage securities. [ID:nN1E76K2FQ]
The IPO filing did not reveal how ILFC shares would be
offered or their expected price. The company intends to list
its common stock on the NYSE under the symbol "ILFC."
