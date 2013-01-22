India finance at risk if airlines flout rules-ILFC

DUBLIN Jan 22 India could put at risk the
financing needed to support its aviation growth if airlines that
cannot pay their bills fail to return aircraft to their owners,
the head of U.S. leasing giant International Lease Finance Corp
warned on Tuesday.
ILFC has a team of people in India trying to recover four
aircraft from troubled Kingfisher Airlines but has
faced bureaucracy and delays, ILFC Chief Executive Henri
Courpron told Reuters.
In an interview, Courpron also delivered a warning to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing that they should
not remain too focused on outselling each other at the risk of
driving up backlogs to unsustainable levels.
He also said the sale of a majority of ILFC by its insurance
parent AIG to a Chinese consortium was expected to be
completed on time in the second quarter.