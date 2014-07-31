版本:
BRIEF-Iliad will make an offer for the totality of T Mobile US --source

July 31 Iliad SA : * Will make an offer for the totality of T Mobile US Inc -- source * Has lined up financing for T Mobile Us-bid - source * Believes had card to play since rival bidder Sprint Corp has antitrust

issues - source * Wants to act as low-cost challenger in US market as has done in France -

source
