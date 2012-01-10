UPDATE 1-Iliad launches mobile service with aggressive offers

PARIS Jan 10 France's broadband specialist Iliad launched its long-awaited mobile service on Tuesday with aggressive offers that sharply undercut rival operators' prices in a bid to carve out a profitable chunk of Europe's second-largest telecom market.

The launch caps a six-year quest for Iliad's iconoclastic founder Xavier Niel, who had to apply twice and fight off tough lobbying from France's existing operators who did not want him to bring the low-cost, high-tech formula that Iliad honed in broadband to their mobile turf.

Iliad will charge 19.99 euros a month for a monthly mobile phone service offer with unlimited texts, calls, as well as 3 gigabytes of mobile data. None of its offers will have contract length requirements, Niel said in a press conference.

The service, to offer phones including Apple Inc's AAPL.O> iPhone, will include free mobile calls to some 40 international destinations in the U.S. and Europe, Niel said.

In the run-up to the launch, Niel had pledged to cut mobile prices by up to one-half, arguing that France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR, and Bouygues Telecom were charging more than operators elsewhere in Europe.

Iliad's arrival will transform France's 21 billion-euro mobile market, which is mature and has few growth prospects since 63 out of 65 million residents already have mobiles.

Competition already intensified in the past year as all the existing operators cut mobile prices and launched all-inclusive bundles of fixed and mobile calling, TV and broadband to blunt the impact of Free's arrival.

As a result, margins at France Telecom, Vivendi and Bouygues eroded last year, leading investors to punish their shares, which far underperformed European peers. Analysts predict that pressure on incumbents' profits will only deepen as Iliad seeks to win market share in the coming years.

Iliad can break even on its mobile service with a 4 to 5 percent market share, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud said on the sidelines of the news conference.