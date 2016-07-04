Iliad in exclusive talks with Hutchison and Vimpelcom on Italian concessions-sources

| BRUSSELS/PARIS, July 4
and Vimpelcom are in exclusive talks with
Iliad to create a fourth Italian telecoms network
operator in a bid to win antitrust approval to merge their
mobile operations in the country, two people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
Iliad and Swisscom's Fastweb had competed to take
up Hutchison's offer of frequencies and infrastructure assets,
sources said.
The European Commission will have the final say on whether
Iliad can compete effectively with the other three network
operators, including Telecom Italia.
Hutchison may be told of the EU's decision by the end of the
week, one of the sources said.
A spokeswoman for Iliad was not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Mathieu Rosemain in
Paris; Editing by Laurence Frost)