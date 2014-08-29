版本:
Strong mobile growth drives Iliad H1 sales up 10 pct

PARIS Aug 29 Strong subscriptions to its low-cost mobile phone services drove French telecoms group Iliad's first-half revenue 10.4 percent higher to 2.02 billion euros ($2.66 billion).

Mobile revenue jumped 24.1 percent to 745.7 million euros, with more than one million new net subscribers in the first half.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.6 percent to 624.2 million euros, while net profit slid 1.3 percent 140 million euros.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud said that Iliad's bid made in early August for T-Mobile US was "pertinent". Parent company Deutsche Telekom had dismissed it as too low.

(1 US dollar = 0.7608 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leila Abboud)
