Iliad says still working on T-Mobile US acquisition

PARIS, Sept 1 French low-cost telecom operator
Iliad said it would continue its pursuit of T-Mobile US
even though the owner of the U.S. fourth-place mobile
operator, Deutsche Telekom, had rebuffed its first
bid as too low.
Thomas Reynaud, chief financial officer, said private equity
funds and companies had contacted Iliad earlier in August
regarding teaming up on the T-Mobile bid and that those talks
were continuing.
"To ensure that these discussions go to term, we cannot tell
you more about them this morning," said Reynaud, adding that he
could not predict how long the talks would take.
Bringing in more investors could help Iliad to increase its
$33 per share bid for a 56.6 percent stake in T-Mobile US.
To date, Deutsche Telekom has said that Iliad's offer would
not create enough value for its shareholders. Reynaud said that
Iliad had not yet won access to a so-called "data room", which
is usually set up to give bidders access to non-public
information on a company it wants to buy.
