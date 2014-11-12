UPDATE 1-France's Iliad hits 14 pct mobile market share

(Adds details, background)

PARIS Nov 12 French low-cost telecom firm Iliad added more mobile subscribers than analysts expected in the third quarter, taking its mobile market share to 14 percent to narrow the gap with third-place rival Bouygues Telecom .

Iliad, which markets its services under the brand name Free, said in a statement on Wednesday it signed 480,000 new mobile subscribers in the period - compared with 460,000 in the second quarter - bringing the total to 9.6 million. Analysts had predicted the group, controlled by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, would recruit 430,000 new mobile customers in the quarter.

The group's revenue rose 12 percent to reach 1.06 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in the third quarter, up from 944 million euros in the same period of last year.

Iliad's broadband business, which still brings in most of the revenue and profit, also had a strong quarter, attracting 70,000 new customers, benefiting from weakness at SFR.

Iliad sparked a price war in France in January 2012 when it launched a cut-rate, no contract mobile service to compete with larger rivals Orange, SFR, and Bouygues Telecom.

Iliad has won the favour of investors, who sent its shares to an all-time high of around 236 euros per share in June, by being one of the rare European telecom companies with growing revenue and profit. But the shares stumbled in July and August, however, after Niel made an unsuccessful bid for much larger U.S. mobile company T-Mobile.

Niel abandoned that effort in mid-October because T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom was unconvinced by Iliad's bid.

Iliad's shares closed down 1.5 percent to 186.70 euros on Wednesday. They are up 25 percent in the year to date, compared to 4 percent rise in the European telecoms index.

Bouygues reports earnings on Friday. ($1 = 0.8042 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and David Evans)