Vivendi's pay-TV discusses distribution offers with Iliad in France - media

PARIS Aug 30 Vivendi's pay-TV unit
Canal Plus is holding talks with French telecoms firm Iliad
about new distribution offers as it tries to stem
subscription losses in the country, newspaper Les Echos reported
on Tuesday, without citing a source.
Orange, France's number one telecoms operator, and
Canal Plus said in July they would announce a new offer
dedicated to Orange's premium customers by the end of the year.
Last week, Vivendi announced a 300 million-euro ($335
million) cost savings plan at Canal Plus in France with the aim
of reaching breakeven in 2018 in the country.
The group, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, has suffered
from the competition of newcomers such as Netflix and
Qatar-controlled beIN Sports channels.
Iliad and Vivendi were not immediately available for
comment.
