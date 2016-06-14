Illinois renegotiates swap trigger with Deutsche Bank

CHICAGO, June 14 Illinois has won some breathing
room from Deutsche Bank regarding the potential
termination of an interest rate swap agreement that could cost
the cash-strapped state nearly $99.2 million, according to a
state document released late on Monday.
In a supplement to the prospectus for its Thursday sale of
$550 million of general obligation bonds, Illinois said the bank
has agreed to lower the credit rating threshold that would
trigger the swap deal's termination.
As the state's ratings inch toward "junk" on the credit
scale, the renegotiated Deutsche Bank swap would terminate if
Illinois' rating were to fall below BB-plus with Standard &
Poor's or Ba1 with Moody's Investors Service.
The state has swap deals with four other banks with
termination triggers at the original levels of below BBB with
S&P and below Baa2 with Moody's, at a potential cost to the
state of nearly $60 million.
Those swap counterparties are AIG Financial Products Corp,
Bank of America, Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, and JP Morgan
Chase.
Last week Moody's dropped Illinois' rating to Baa2, just two
steps above "junk," while S&P cut it to BBB-plus. The credit
rating agencies cited the nearly year-long political impasse,
which has left the fifth-largest U.S. state without a fiscal
2016 budget and strained finances.
Over the past two months, Illinois hired consultants at a
two-year cost of $525,000 to reduce the state's exposure to
potentially costly bond-related agreements with banks related to
$600 million of variable-rate bonds the state issued in 2003.
Illinois also faces the expiration of six bank direct-pay
letters of credit backing the variable-rate bonds on Nov. 26. If
the facilities are not renewed by the current banks or replaced
by other banks, the state could be forced to pay off some or all
of the bonds before their 2033 maturity.
The letters of credit are from JP Morgan Chase Bank, PNC
Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, State Street Bank and Trust Company,
Royal Bank of Canada, and The Northern Trust Company.
