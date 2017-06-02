Illinois bond payments face court-ordered spending threat

| CHICAGO, June 2
CHICAGO, June 2 Cash-strapped Illinois, with the
worst state credit rating in U.S. history, faces more potential
financial pressures next week when a federal judge rules whether
the government must accelerate $300 million in monthly
Medicaid-related payments.
Being forced to make those payments sooner could weaken the
state's ability to meet its obligations to pay investors who
have bought its debt both before and during political gridlock
that has left it without a proper budget for the past two fiscal
years.
The state's political gridlock shows no sign of easing as
the Democrat-led legislature and the Republican governor failed
to agree a budget for a third year before ending the spring
legislative session on Wednesday, triggering rating downgrades
and causing bond prices to plunge and yields to soar.
Since it doesn't have a budget, Illinois operates in part
under a system of state and federal court-ordered consent
decrees that take spending discretion away from the state. This
raises concerns that debt service on the state's bonds may get
squeezed by additional court-ordered payments.
While State Comptroller Susana Mendoza has latitude to
decide which bills get paid, the court orders are increasingly
limiting her options.
Abdon Pallasch, Mendoza's spokesman, said a court ruling
requiring an estimated $300 million more a month in core
priority payments would be a tough challenge.
"We could reach a tipping point any time now where the
court-mandated payments exceed the revenue coming in," he said.
Illinois has accumulated a $14 billion pile of unpaid bills,
equivalent to 40 percent of its general fund revenue.
Plaintiffs in one federal consent decree have asked a U.S.
District Court judge to order Illinois to give a higher priority
for medical care provider payments to ensure continued access
for Medicaid recipients.
Tom Yates, executive director of the Legal Council for
Health Justice, who is representing Illinois Medicaid recipients
in the case, said a ruling is expected on Tuesday unless a
resolution is reached with the state.
Illinois has argued that if the motion is granted, the state
"will not have sufficient funds on hand to make all of the core
priority payments."
Each month, priority payments of $1.85 billion are allocated
to schools, local governments, payroll, bonds and consent
decrees, consuming 90 percent of Illinois' monthly revenue,
according to a court document filed by the state.
YIELD SPREAD RECORD, JUNK ON THE HORIZON.
On Thursday, both S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors
Service downgraded the state's credit rating to just one notch
above junk status, a level that caused the yield spread on
Illinois bonds over the benchmark to hit the widest in history.
One of those ratings could fall to junk soon after the July
1 start of the state's fiscal 2018 year if there is still no
budget, according to S&P, which said Illinois risks entering "a
negative credit spiral" that would exacerbate its fiscal
distress.
Bond investors have taken comfort in an Illinois law that
requires 1/12th of the next principal payment and 1/6th of the
next interest payment - about $226 million - to be placed each
month into a fund to retire the state's $26 billion of
outstanding general obligation bonds.
"The bond payments are pretty sacrosanct around here,"
Pallasch said, adding that policy is not expected to change.
Illinois GO bonds due in 10 years now yield an all-time high
of 258 basis points more than the muni market's triple-A
benchmark. For the state's 20-year bonds, the spread hit a
record 232 basis points, according to Municipal Market Data, a
unit of Thomson Reuters. This indicates Illinois' borrowing
costs are ratcheting higher.
If Illinois becomes the first state with a junk credit
rating, the situation would get even worse.
"Many investors require investment grade ratings, so a
rating reduction to the BB category could trigger selling
pressure and higher yields and credit spreads," Janney
Investment Strategy Group said in a report on Friday.
Concern is growing that debt service could be crowded out by
an increase in other mandated payments.
S&P warned an expansion of the monthly core priority
payments could call into question the state's ongoing
willingness to fund its GO bond payments given the state's
inadequate revenue base, particularly in the event of a
deteriorating economy.
John Humphrey, co-head of credit research at Gurtin
Municipal Bond Management, said there is a risk some of
Illinois' core priorities will get reduced payments.
"This entire situation is unprecedented and the road ahead
is very unclear," he said.
