Watchdog lauds Cook County, Illinois budget, warns on pensions

CHICAGO Oct 26 A proposed $2.9 billion fiscal
2013 operating budget for Cook County, Illinois, takes steps to
address significant financial challenges, however a big pension
problem is looming, a government finance watchdog group said on
Friday.
The Chicago-based Civic Federation said the budget unveiled
by County Board President Toni Preckwinkle last week tackles a
$267.5 million shortfall with spending cuts, revenue
enhancements and expanded Medicaid funding, while keeping the
property tax levy nearly flat and phasing out a sales tax hike
enacted in 2008.
"These spending cuts, together with initiatives like
performance management and managed competition, are making Cook
County government a more efficient and accountable steward of
public resources," said Civic Federation President Laurence
Msall in a statement.
The county is still projecting growing structural deficits
in the future as healthcare and personnel costs are expected to
rise and revenue is projected to fall, the group said.
Also, the funded rate for the county's public pensions
dropped to 57.5 percent in fiscal 2011 from 74.7 percent in
fiscal 2002 due mainly to insufficient investment returns and
employer contributions, according to the Civic Federation. A
funded rate of 80 percent is generally considered healthy.
"The county's pension fund has not yet reached the tipping
point of financial peril but it will be soon without action,"
said Msall.
Preckwinkle's budget, which is awaiting a vote by the Cook
County Board of Commissioners, included a tax of 5 cents per
bullet and $25 on each firearm sold to generate an estimated $1
million to defray healthcare expenses associated with gun
violence.
The spending plan for the nation's third most populous
county also takes on smoking and gambling by calling for a $1
increase in the county's current $2 per pack cigarette tax to
raise $25.6 million and an annual $800 per year tax on video
gambling machines to generate $1.3 million.
Preckwinkle also proposed a 1.25 percent use tax on major
purchases of goods outside of Cook County by county residents
and businesses that is expected to bring in $15 million for the
budget.