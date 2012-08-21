版本:
New Issue-Illinois Tool Works sells $1.1 bln notes

Aug 21 Illinois Tool Works Inc on
Tuesday sold $1.1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS

AMT $1.1 BLN    COUPON 3.9 PCT     MATURITY    09/01/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.038   FIRST PAY   03/01/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 3.995 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/28/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

