New Issue-Illinois Tool Works sells $1.1 bln notes

* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION
Aug 21 Illinois Tool Works Inc on Tuesday sold $1.1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 3.9 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.038 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.995 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/28/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
Feb 17 U.S. mortgage finance agency Fannie Mae said on Friday it will pay the U.S. Treasury $5.5 billion in dividends in March, bringing its total payments to the federal government to $159.9 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.