Illinois pension reform inaction a credit negative-Moody's

Aug 23 Illinois' failure to improve its sagging
public retirement system during a special legislative session
last week is a negative credit factor for the state, Moody's
Investors Service said.
"Inaction on the state's pension liabilities will further
strain this lowest-rated U.S. state's finances," the credit
rating agency said in a report on Thursday.
Illinois has an A2 general obligation rating, the lowest
among states Moody's rates. Ahead of the special session last
Friday, Governor Pat Quinn warned that the state's credit
ratings could slide further if action was not taken to lower the
$83 billion unfunded pension liability.
However, the one-day session produced no solution for the
worst-funded state pension system in the United States amid
political squabbling and labor protests.
"There are six legislative session days in late November and
early December, but Illinois may not agree on an approach to
pension funding until early 2013," Moody's said in the report.
"In the meantime, the funding challenge will keep growing."
Meanwhile, the credit rating agency said legislation passed
by Michigan lawmakers last week for the state's Public School
Employees' Retirement System is a positive credit factor for
school districts.
"The reforms will reduce (districts') pension-related
budgetary expenses by capping the contribution rate at the
fiscal 2012 level, thus shifting subsequent pension
contributions to the state," Moody's said.
It added that increased employee contributions for pensions
and retiree health care will reduce the system's unfunded
liability "to some degree."