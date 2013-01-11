Fitch may cut Illinois' general obligation rating over pensions

Jan 11 Fitch Ratings said on Friday it may cut Illinois' A general obligation bond rating on about $26.2 billion of debt, citing the state's inability to address its growing unfunded pension liability.

Illlinois has the most underfunded pension system among states and has struggled to come up with a solution to ease its $96.8 billion unfunded liability.

Fitch said it will assess how the state addresses the problem in the next six months.