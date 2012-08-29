UPDATE 2-S&P cuts Illinois rating to A, outlook still negative

* S&P cites inaction on pension fix for downgrade
* Governor seeks meeting soon with lawmakers on pensions
* Treasurer doubts action until after Nov. 6 election
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, Aug 29 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services on Wednesday downgraded Illinois' credit rating by one
notch to A from A-plus, citing the state's large budget
imbalance and an $83 billion unfunded pension liability.
The action affecting the state's general obligation bonds
comes less than two weeks after a special Illinois legislative
session on pension reform ended without a solution to rein in
costs for the state's five pension funds.
"The downgrade reflects the state's weak pension funding
levels and lack of action on reform measures intended to improve
funding levels and diminish cost pressures associated with
annual contributions," said S&P analyst Robin Prunty in a
statement.
Investors in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market
have been demanding higher yields for Illinois debt as the
state's fiscal problems fester. Many states are struggling with
budgetary constraints and pension liabilities, but the fiscal
problems in Illinois predate the 2007-2009 recession and have
continued to worsen.
It also keeps Illinois as the second lowest-rated U.S. state
after California, which is rated A-minus by S&P.
S&P had warned in March that a potential multi-notch
downgrade was in store if Illinois did not deal with its
longstanding fiscal problems this year. The state was hit with
only a single notch cut in its rating, affecting $27.5 billion
of outstanding GO debt, but its outlook remains negative.
The lower rating also reflects Illinois' "continued
financial weakness despite significant measures in the past two
years to improve structural budget performance," Prunty said.
The ratings agency said its negative outlook reflects the
potential for further erosion of the state's pension liability
over the next two years and budget risks due to the Jan. 1,
2015, expiration of big income tax rate increases enacted in
2011.
Gov. Pat Quinn, who used the possibility of a credit rating
downgrade to bring legislators into the unsuccessful Aug. 17
special session, said he will invite legislative leaders to meet
on pension reform early next month.
"The only thing standing between Illinois and comprehensive
pension reform is politics," the Democratic governor said in a
statement. "We must put politics aside. Pointing fingers will
not resolve this problem."
But Illinois Treasurer Dan Rutherford, a Republican, said
pension reform may be on hold until after the Nov. 6 election.
"I think the election is the magic moment to bring along a
timeline for a resolution," he said in a conference call with
reporters.
Political squabbling and labor union protests helped unravel
the special session. Powerful Democratic House Speaker Michael
Madigan allowed his chamber to take up a bill curbing only the
pensions of state lawmakers that was not called for a final
vote.
A bipartisan bill passed by the Senate in May to ease
pension costs for lawmakers and state employees "could have sent
a positive message to the investment community that there is a
bipartisan path toward comprehensive pension reform," said a
statement from Democratic Senate President John Cullerton's
office.
In a joint statement, Senate Republican leader Christine
Radogno and House Republican leader Tom Cross called for
immediate action to craft comprehensive pension legislation
instead of a piecemeal approach.
S&P's A rating for Illinois matches the A2 rating following
a downgrade by Moody's Investors Service in January. That left
Illinois with the lowest rating among states Moody's rates.
Illinois is also rated A by Fitch Ratings.
Moody's last week said Illinois' failure to improve its
pension liability was a negative credit factor.
Illinois' so-called credit spread over Municipal Market
Data's benchmark triple-A scale for 10-year debt narrowed
earlier this week to approximately 145 basis points from 157
basis points as the state's still-hefty yields outweighed credit
concerns for investors seeking to boost their returns, according
to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
For California, which also has a sizable budget deficit and
where a deal on pension reform was announced on Tuesday, the
credit spread is less than half of Illinois' at 66 basis points.