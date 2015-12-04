At least one wounded in shooting at Illinois Wal-Mart store

Dec 3 At least one person was injured during a
shooting inside a Wal-Mart store in a Chicago suburb, local
broadcasters reported on Thursday.
A local CBS affiliate, citing an employee within the store
in the Chicago suburb of Darien, said that shooting broke out
after an argument between two people at a food stand inside the
store. One person pulled a gun and shot another, CBS reported.
An NBC affiliate reported multiple people had been wounded
in the shooting in the city of some 22,000 residents. A local
ABC broadcaster, citing police, reported one person was shot
inside the Wal-Mart Stores Inc location.
A suspect had not been captured, multiple broadcasters said.
A Darien police officer said multiple police units were at
the scene of an incident but declined to provide additional
information on the incident.
Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra
Maler)