Fear of junk rating spurs Illinois to renegotiate swaps triggers

CHICAGO, June 12 Illinois has negotiated lower
credit rating termination triggers for its interest-rate swap
deals with banks, which stood to pocket fat fees if the state is
downgraded to junk as soon as next month, a spokeswoman for the
governor's office said on Monday.
Without this step, downgrades to the first level of junk by
S&P or Moody's Investors Service could have forced the
cash-strapped state to pay the banks as much as $39 million in
fees to end the swaps, according to the Illinois Comptroller's
office.
Eleni Demertzis, the governor's spokeswoman, said the rating
levels that would trigger the termination of four swaps - two
with Barclays Bank, and one each with Bank of America and JP
Morgan - were dropped a notch to the second level of junk - BB
with S&P or Ba2 with Moody's.
Illinois moved an uncomfortable step closer to the previous
triggers this month with downgrades to one notch above junk by
S&P and Moody's. S&P warned the state could fall to junk - a
first for any U.S. state - if it fails to enact a budget for
fiscal 2018 that addresses a big structural deficit.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
After hiring swap and legal experts, the state last year
renegotiated the deals with the banks, lowering the termination
triggers to the first level of junk ratings. The ratings trigger
for the largest swap deal with Deutsche Bank that has a
termination payout of about $70 million was changed last year to
BB or Ba2.
An impasse between Illinois' Republican governor and
Democrats who control the legislature has left the nation's
fifth-largest state without a complete budget for nearly two
straight fiscal years.
Lawmakers ended their spring session on May 31 without a
deal for an unprecedented third fiscal year. Since then, House
Democrats launched a new round of budget hearings. There have
been no signs of a deal.
The swaps, aimed at hedging interest-rate risk, are related
to $600 million of outstanding variable-rate debt that Illinois
sold in 2003 with a final maturity in 2033. The deals proved
costly to Illinois after interest rates dropped in the wake of
the Great Recession.
Demertzis said terms of the renegotiated swap deals were not
immediately available. The state also ended the need for letters
of credit on the bonds last year by placing the debt with banks
for a two-year term.
