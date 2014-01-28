Strong sales to carmakers drive Illinois Tool profit higher

Jan 28 Illinois Tool Works Inc reported
higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strong sales
of components to the global auto industry.
The Glenview, Illinois-based diversified manufacturer, which
makes everything from vehicle components to food service
equipment to arc welding tools, reported profit from continuing
operations rose to $628 million, or 92 cents a share, from $512
million, or 65 cents a share, in the comparable period last
year.
The results from continuing operations excluded income from
its decorative surfaces business, which has been sold.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 4.8 percent.
Sales to automotive manufacturers jumped 11.2 percent during
the quarter, the company said, outperforming worldwide auto
builds by 5 percentage points.