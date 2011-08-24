CORRECTED - New Issue-Illinois Tool Works sells $1 bln notes

(Corrects price on second tranche to 98.539 from 99.539)

Aug 24 Illinois Tool Works Inc ( ITW.N ) on Wednesday sold $1 billion of two-part notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.552 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.428 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/31/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $650 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2041 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.539 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.969 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/31/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS