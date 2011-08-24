版本:
CORRECTED - New Issue-Illinois Tool Works sells $1 bln notes

 (Corrects price on second tranche to 98.539 from 99.539)
 Aug 24 Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) on
Wednesday sold $1 billion of two-part notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Bank of America and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC
TRANCHE 1
AMT $350 MLN      COUPON 3.375 PCT    MATURITY 9/15/2021 
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.552    FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S A1        YIELD 3.428 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/31/2011
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 115 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $650 MLN      COUPON 4.875 PCT    MATURITY 9/15/2041 
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.539    FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S A1        YIELD 4.969 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/31/2011
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 135 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

