Illumina sued by Columbia Univ. over DNA patents

March 26 Illumina Inc, facing a hostile
takeover bid by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, was
sued by Columbia University on Monday for alleged infringement
of five patents related to DNA sequencing.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in
Wilmington, Delaware. Illumina representatives did not
immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Earlier Monday, Roche extended its $5.7 billion cash
takeover bid for Illumina, which considers the
offer "grossly inadequate."
Illumina makes machines that decode a person's entire
genome. Acquiring the company would give Roche a leading
position in the market for gene sequencing, which could help
better identify which patients might benefit from using
particular drugs.