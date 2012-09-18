Illumina gets 5-year FDA contract to identify food bugs

Sept 18 Illumina Inc signed a $17
million contract to provide the U.S. health regulator with DNA
sequencing product MiSeq and other reagents to help the agency
track food-related pathogen outbreaks.
Under the five-year contract, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration will use Illumina's MiSeq to conduct whole genome
analysis on products and samples of kinds of Salmonella and E.
coli bacteria.
The deal comes just weeks after two U.S. health and
environment organizations sued the federal government for
alleged failure to implement and enforce a new food safety law
that could help prevent deaths caused by food-borne illnesses
each year.
Over the past year, the United States has had numerous
outbreaks of food-borne illnesses tied to salmonella, E. coli
and listeria. These outbreaks claim about 3,000 lives every
year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
In February, Yum Brand Inc's Taco Bell chain was
linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened 68 people in 10
states late last year.
With the help of the results from the genome analysis, the
FDA will be able to trace the source of the outbreak, the life
science tools maker said in a statement.
Illumina shares, which have gained 17 percent in the last
one month, were up slightly at $47.91 in early trade on Tuesday
on the Nasdaq.