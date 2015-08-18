Illumina partners with private equity firm on gene JV -sources

Aug 18 Gene-sequencing giant Illumina Inc
, private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and venture
capital firm Sutter Hill Ventures have agreed to invest $100
million to seed a new consumer-facing human genome platform
called Helix, according to people familiar with the deal.
San Francisco-based Helix aims to provide a new kind of
environment that will sequence, store and analyze individuals'
genetic data and provide a marketplace of services through
various partners, allowing people to explore their geneology or
understand their risk for inherited disease.
To accomplish that, Helix plans to create one of the world's
largest next-generation DNA sequencing labs and make the data
accessible on a secure and protected database.
Initial partners are diagnostic testing giant Laboratory
Corporation of America (LabCorp) and Mayo Clinic's Center
for Individualized Medicine, which are investing in Helix and
will offer services to its customers.
Initially, Mayo will help Helix develop applications focused
on consumer education and health-related queries. LabCorp will
develop and offer analysis and interpretation services through
Helix's platform. Customers will control how their data is
accessed.
Discussions with several other potential partners are
underway, according to the sources who asked not to be named
because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Illumina, Sutter Hill, LabCorp and Mayo did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Helix hopes to avoid some of the issues encountered by
direct-to-consumer genetic testing company 23andMe, which in
late 2013 was barred by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
from providing customers with health information. The company
still performs genetic testing and offers information on
ancestry, and recently won FDA approval for a test for Bloom
syndrome.
The company intends "to work extremely closely with the
FDA," one of the sources said, adding that the platform would
include health information, delivered through partners such as
Mayo or LabCorp.
Helix intends to sequence a much larger swath of the genome
than 23andMe, at minimum testing for all the protein coding
genes that make up the exome and account for 85 percent of
disease.
Operations for Helix are expected to kickoff in mid-2016, a
source familiar with the deal said.
The investment is expected to erode Illumina's non-GAAP
earnings per share guidance by about $0.10 in 2016.
New York-based Warburg Pincus, with more than $35 billion
under management, has invested in healthcare platforms in the
past but this is their first major foray into genomics.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Julie Steenhuysen in
Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)