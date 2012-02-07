UPDATE 3-Illumina rejects Roche's bid as inadequate

By Jessica Hall

NEW YORK Feb 7 Illumina on Tuesday rejected as inadequate a $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Roche, saying it undervalued the gene sequencing company.

The company also posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Illumina, which said Roche's hostile bid failed to properly value its existing and coming products, recommended that stockholders not tender any of their shares to Roche.

"Your proposal fails to compensate our stockholders for the intrinsic and scarcity value associated with Illumina's unmatched leadership position," Illumina said in a statement.

Last month, Roche launched a $5.7 billion, or $44.50 a share, hostile takeover bid for Illumina. A deal would give Roche a leading position in the market for gene sequencing that can help better identify which patients benefit from a given drug.

Roche initially offered $40 a share for Illumina, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That offer, subject to certain conditions, was made in a letter to Illumina on January 3, the filing said.

Roche was not immediately available to comment. Roche has previously said its $44.50 a share offer was full and fair.

Shares of Illumina closed on Tuesday at $51.80.

Illumina said it believed it would be more successful on its own. It declined to comment on what, if any, takeover offer it would deem as adequate.

"Our board strongly believes that Illumina's business plan as an independent entity will deliver value to our stockholders that is far superior to Roche's offer," Illumina said in a letter to Roche.

Shares of Illumina, which has a poison-pill anti-takeover defense, have traded above the offer price since the bid was announced. Illumina's stock was valued at nearly $80 per share just last July.

Separately, Illumina posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings of 35 cents a share. Analysts on average expected earnings of 30 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Illumina's revenue dropped 4 percent to $250 million.

"I can understand their perspective on the Roche side of things. There is significant upside if you start looking at those diagnostic markets. They're staggering, multi billion dollar opportunities," said Peter Lawson, an analyst for Mizuho Securities.

In the first quarter, Illumina said it expects earnings in the range of 29 cents a share to 32 cents a share. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $250 million and $260 million. Analysts expect Illumina to earn 31 cents a share on revenues of $259.9 million.

For the full-year 2012, Illumina expects revenues to be in the range of $1.10 billion and $1.175 billion. Earnings will be in the range of $1.40 a share and $1.50 a share, Illumina said.

"They posted great guidance. Despite the uncertainty from the academic end market, they seem to think that they can grow through that with new product launches, such as their Miseq desk top systems, the new smaller low cost version for DNA sequencing," Lawson said.

Illumina receives a significant portion of its revenue from research institutes that depend on government funding. It said it was increasing the portion of revenues it gets from commercial customers, which will help offset fluctuations and cutbacks in government budgets.