UPDATE 1-Illumina sees Q3 rev below Street view; shares fall

* Suspends full-year outlook
* Sees Q3 rev about $235 mln vs est $278 mln
* Shares plunge 22 pct after-market
(follows alerts)
Oct 6 Illumina Inc forecast
third-quarter revenue below market view, mainly on continued
uncertainty related to levels of research funding in the United
States and Europe.
Shares of the company, which also suspended its prior
full-year outlook, were down 22 percent at $32 in after-market
trade.
The maker of tools for genetic analysis said the uncertainty
has resulted in purchasing delays for both instruments and
consumables, particularly among large volume centers.
"We expect these conditions to continue through at least the
fourth quarter, while the 2012-2013 U.S. budgets for NIH
(National Institutes of Health) and other related agencies are
determined," Chief Executive Jay Flatley said in a statement.
Companies such as Illumina, Affymetrix and Life
Technologies get 20-40 percent of their revenue from
U.S. government-backed research.
Illumina said it expects to post revenue of about $235
million for the third quarter. Analysts on average were
expecting $278 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said the revenue was also affected by excess of
sequencing capacity in the market.
"The launch of the V3 sequencing kits in the second-quarter
created excess capacity that customers were unable to fully
utilize," the company said in a statement.
However, the company expects revenue for the fourth quarter
to be higher than the third quarter.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)