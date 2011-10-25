UPDATE 1-Illumina Q3 profit lags estimates

* Q3 adj EPS $0.22 vs est $0.23

* Q3 rev $235.5 mln vs est $235.3 mln

* Sees govt funding uncertainty continuing (Follows alerts)

Oct 25 Gene sequencing device maker Illumina Inc posted a quarterly profit that was below market estimates, hurt by higher costs, and reiterated its concerns regarding government funding for basic research.

The company, which has a significant portion of its revenue coming from research institutes that depend on government funding, had warned earlier this month that it expects the uncertainty to continue through at least the fourth quarter and suspended its full-year outlook.

The net income for the quarter was $20.2 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $35.4 million, or 24 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Total revenue fell 1 percent to $235.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 22 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 23 cents, excluding items, on revenue of $235.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $28.72 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)