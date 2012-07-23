UPDATE 1-Illumina countersues IBS and Qiagen

July 23 Genetic sequencing company Illumina Inc
countersued Intelligent Bio-Systems Inc and Qiagen NV
alleging infringement on three of its patents expiring
in December 2022.
Illumina alleged infringement on patents that are applicable
to the "sequencing by synthesis technology" being used in the
IBS Max-Seq and MINI-20 DNA Sequencers.
The company said the suit was in response to the lawsuit
brought against Illumina in March by Columbia University and IBS
alleging infringement of five patents related to DNA sequencing.
Qiagen acquired IBS in June.
Illumina, which recently fended off a hostile takeover bid
by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, on Monday denied
all allegations against it and asserted that Columbia's patents
are invalid.
Illumina shares closed at $42.71 on Friday on the Nasdaq.