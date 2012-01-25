版本:
2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Illumina CEO: no comment on Roche $5.7 bln takeover offer

Jan 25 The President and CEO of U.S. gene sequencing device maker Illumina Inc said he had no comment to make about a $5.7 billion cash takeover offer for the company by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG's.

"We have no comment at this time," Jay Flatley said in an email to Reuters.

Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said it would offer to acquire all shares of Illumina for $44.50 per share in cash, an 18 percent premium to Illumina's Tuesday close price of $37.68 on the Nasdaq.

The Swiss drugmaker said it would commence a tender offer as Illumina was not willing to negotiate a transaction.

