Illumina CEO: no comment on Roche $5.7 bln takeover offer

Jan 25 The President and CEO of U.S. gene
sequencing device maker Illumina Inc said he had no
comment to make about a $5.7 billion cash takeover offer for the
company by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG's.
"We have no comment at this time," Jay Flatley said in an
email to Reuters.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said it
would offer to acquire all shares of Illumina for $44.50 per
share in cash, an 18 percent premium to Illumina's Tuesday close
price of $37.68 on the Nasdaq.
The Swiss drugmaker said it would commence a tender offer as
Illumina was not willing to negotiate a transaction.