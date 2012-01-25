UPDATE 1-Roche offering to buy Illumina for about $5.7 bln

* To offer $44.50 per share in cash
* Offer price at 18 pct premium to Tuesday close
* Says will commence a tender offer
Jan 24 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
said it is offering about $5.7 billion in cash to buy
U.S. gene sequencing device maker Illumina Inc, in what
could potentially become a hostile takeover bid.
Roche said it would offer to acquire all shares of Illumina
for $44.50 per share in cash, an 18 percent premium to
Illumina's Tuesday close price of $37.68 on the Nasdaq.
The Swiss drugmaker said it would commence a tender offer as
Illumina was not willing to negotiate a transaction.
"Roche has made multiple efforts to engage with Illumina in
order to reach a negotiated transaction, but Illumina has been
unwilling to participate in substantive discussions," the
company said in a statement.
The Swiss company also said it will nominate a slate of
independent candidates for election to Illumina's board.
Roche said the deal will be financed from available cash and
borrowings under its credit facilities and will not require a
financing condition.
"It is our strong preference to enter into a negotiated
transaction with Illumina," Severin Schwan, Chief Executive of
Roche Group, said in a statement.
Illumina was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.