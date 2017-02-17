Finnish fund Ilmarinen bets on U.S. stocks as Europe falters

HELSINKI Feb 17 Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen
has increased its investments in U.S. equities while cutting
back on European stocks due to weak growth prospects in the
region, its chief executive Timo Ritakallio said on Friday.
Ilmarinen, Finland's second-biggest pension fund after
Varma, oversees about 37 billion euros ($39 billion) in
investments and its moves are closely followed by the region's
financial market players.
The fund said its portfolio made a total investment return
of 4.8 percent last year, as it shifted its focus in equities
towards the United States.
The share of European stocks in its equity portfolio fell
from 46 percent to around 35 percent, while the share of U.S.
stocks increased from 16 percent to around 20 percent.
Ritakallio told Reuters he still saw the U.S. market as a
lucrative investment despite uncertainty over President Donald
Trump's economic policy and commitment to free trade.
"We see growth accelerating in all our central markets,
except Europe, in 2017," he said by phone.
"Trump's actions have so far been slightly positive for the
stock market ... Also, in the short term, there are companies
that can benefit from protectionism and trade barriers,
including Finnish companies."
Ilmarinen plans to keep the share of stocks at around 40
percent of its portfolio, but will reduce the share of
fixed-income instruments and increase real assets this year,
Ritakallio said.
He added that he believed volatility would continue.
"We have three major upcoming elections in Europe, President
Trump's actions are closely monitored and the Brexit talks will
start," he said.
($1 = 0.9392 euros)
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and
Mark Potter)