Italy's IMA proposes extraordinary dividend

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
MILAN Oct 17 Italian packaging machinery company IMA proposed an extraordinary dividend of 1.25 euros ($1.71) per share on Thursday after raising its stake in Transworld Packaging Holding to 51 percent from 40 percent.
IMA said it would exercise the option to convert 3 million euros worth of bonds to raise its stake, allowing it to consolidate Transworld's results.
The operation should contribute approximately 40 million euros in extra net sales for August-December 2013, IMA said.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'