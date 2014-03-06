Imagination Tech says shipments hit by smartphone slowdown

LONDON, March 6 Imagination Technologies Group
said shipments of chips containing its graphics and
video technology fell below expectations because of
lower-than-expected sales of top-end smartphones in the last
four months.
The British company, whose technology is in Apple's
iPhone, said it had not been helped by its lower market share in
cheaper smartphones, which has been the best-performing part of
the market, but it hoped to gain share in that segment in the
latter part of its next financial year.
It said on Thursday it expected licensing revenue for its
final quarter to be in the range of 35 million pounds to 40
million pounds ($59 million-$67 million).
The firm also said it now expected underlying operating
costs for the current financial year to be within the range 127
million pounds to 131 million pounds, lower than previous
guidance of 135 million pounds to 137 million pounds.