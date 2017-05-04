Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
LONDON May 4 Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple , its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
Imagination said in April that Apple had notified the British firm it was developing its own graphics chips and would no longer use Imagination's processing designs in 15 months to two years time. The news sent shares in the British firm down 70 percent on the day.
It said on Thursday it had commenced the dispute resolution procedure under the licence agreement with a view to reaching an agreement through a more structured process. It also said it planned to sell two businesses, MIPS and Ensigma.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Paul Sandle)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.