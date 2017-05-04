UPDATE 1-Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple

(Adds details)
LONDON May 4 Imagination Technologies
said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple
, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a
standoff over licensing between the two companies.
Imagination said in April that Apple had notified the
British firm it was developing its own graphics chips and would
no longer use Imagination's processing designs in 15 months to
two years time.
The potential loss of Apple, which accounts for about half
of the British firm's revenue, sent its shares down 70 percent
on the day, and the stock has barely recovered. It has also sent
shudders through other Apple suppliers.
Apple has used Imagination's technology in its products from
the time of the iPod, and it receives royalties from every sale
of an Apple device containing its designs, including the iPhone
and iPad.
Imagination said in April that it doubted Apple could go it
alone without violating its patents, and analysts said legal
battles could lie ahead.
It said on Thursday it had been unable to make satisfactory
progress with Apple on an alternative commercial arrangements
for the current licence and royalty agreement.
"Imagination has therefore commenced the dispute resolution
procedure under the licence agreement with a view to reaching an
agreement through a more structured process," it said.
Imagination also said it planned to sell two businesses, its
embedded processor technology MIPS and mobile connectivity unit
Ensigma.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Kate Holton)