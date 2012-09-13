UPDATE 1-Apple-supplier Imagination sees strong shipment growth

LONDON, Sept 13 Imagination Technologies
, the British chip designer which powers video and
graphics in Apple's products, said high-profile
consumer product launches for Christmas would help maintain its
momentum.
The company, whose designs are found in smartphone, tablets,
including the iPad, games consoles and smart TVs, said it had
seen strong growth in shipment volumes from its chip making
partners in the period since May 1.
It also said its licensing pipeline remained robust, despite
macro-economic uncertainty causing some caution among its
customers.
Chip giant Intel has a 14.5 percent stake in
Imagination, while Apple, which unveiled its latest iPhone on
Wednesday, has 8.7 percent.
Chief executive Hossein Yassaie said the group's
technologies were being adopted more widely across both new and
existing partners, keeping it on track to meet its stated goal
of around 1 billion annual unit shipments by 2016.