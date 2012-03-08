UPDATE 1-Imagination Tech upbeat, smart devices drive sales

* Says good group rev growth in H2 so far
* Sees "PURE" FY rev marginally ahead of last year
* Expects FY results to show good growth
LONDON, March 8 British graphics chip
designer Imagination Technologies said strong demand for
its technologies in smart devices had continued to drive up
sales growth into the second half of its financial year.
The group, which reported a 28 percent jump in first-half
revenue in December, said that new product launches and
Christmas sales had helped ramp up royalty volumes and added
that it was confident of delivering good full-year growth.
"The demand for our technologies continues to grow strongly.
They are powering the transition in several markets to 'smart'
devices - in particular phones, tablets, TVs and in cars," Chief
Executive Hossein Yassaie said in a trading update on Thursday.
Imagination said that despite a tough UK retail environment
and weak global consumer demand, revenues at its "PURE" digital
radio brand remained marginally ahead of last year and continued
to see strong growth in overseas markets.
The group added that steady progress in licensing had
continued having penned new deals with existing partners Sony
, Intel and Samsung, and attracted
new customers including MStar, and Qualcomm,
the world's largest wireless chip maker, in the first half of
the year.
Shares in FTSE 250 listed Imagination closed at 601.5 pence
on Wednesday, down 6 percent on a month ago, valuing the
business at around 1.5 billion pounds.