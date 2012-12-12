UPDATE 1-Imagination Tech profit rises as shipments jump

LONDON Dec 12 British graphics chip designer
Imagination Technologies posted a 10 percent rise in
first-half profit after its partners shipped 237 million chips
in products like Apple's iPad.
The company, which counts both Apple and Intel as
shareholders, reported adjusted pretax profit of 16.8 million
pounds ($27 million) on revenue of 71.4 million pounds, up 27
percent and ahead of analysts' expectations of 68 million
pounds.
It said it was confident of continued good progress, and it
expected full-year unit shipments to be close to the 500 million
unit mark, keeping it on track to meet its target of 1 billion
shipments a year by 2016.
Imagination is battling U.S. mobile chipmaker CEVA
over MIPS Technologies. CEVA said on Tuesday it would
pay $90 million for MIPS' microprocessor operating business,
trumping Imagination's offer for a second time.
The British company said on Wednesday it was continuing to
monitor the situation.