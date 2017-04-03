UPDATE 2-Imagination Tech shares plunge 69 pct as Apple abandons British firm

(Adds analyst reaction)
LONDON, April 3 Shares in Imagination Tech
crashed 69 percent on Monday after its biggest customer
Apple said it would stop using the British firm's
graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to
two years' time.
Shares in Imagination, in which Apple holds an 8 percent
stake, plunged to a seven and a half-year low.
Imagination said Apple, its biggest customer, was developing
its own independent graphics processing chips, which would
reduce its reliance on the company.
The technology group licenses its processing designs to
Apple and receives a small royalty on every graphics chip used
in a iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
Imagination, however, said it doubted that Apple could go it
alone without violating Imagination' patents, intellectual
property and confidential information.
"This evidence has been requested by Imagination but Apple
has declined to provide it," it said on Monday.
It said that Apple's notification had triggered talks on
alternative commercial arrangements for the current license and
royalty agreement.
Apple paid Imagination license fees and royalties totalling
60.7 million pounds for the year to end-April 2016, half of its
total revenue, and is expected to pay about 65 million pounds
for this year, Imagination said.
