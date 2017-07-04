FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Imagination Tech says no progress on Apple dispute, sale talks continue
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
深度分析
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
深度分析
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 早上6点34分 / 1 天前

Imagination Tech says no progress on Apple dispute, sale talks continue

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British chip designer Imagination Technologies said it had made no progress in its battle with its biggest customer Apple , and the sale of the company triggered by the dispute was continuing with talks with potential buyers.

Imagination said in April that Apple had decided to develop its own graphics chips and would no longer use Imagination's processing designs in 15 months to two years time, sending its shares down 70 percent on the day.

The company, which put itself up for sale last month, said it returned to profitability in the year to end-April, with reported operating profit of 7.8 million pounds ($10.1 million) against a loss of 26.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Chief Executive Andrew Heath said: "Apple's unsubstantiated assertions and the resultant dispute have forced us to change our course, despite the clear progress we have been making."

$1 = 0.7727 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below