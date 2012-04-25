BREIF-Imarex sells NOS Clearing ASA to Nasdaq OMX

OSLO, April 25 Imarex

* Imarex ASA has entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary NOS Clearing ASA to Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB

* The deal is for a cash consideration of approximately NOK 231 million

* Preliminary estimates indicate that Imarex may distribute a total of NOK 22 per share following a sale of NOS, including the already proposed NOK 8 per share

* When escrow amounts are released in 2013, estimates indicate remaining values in the Imarex Group of around NOK 5-6 per share