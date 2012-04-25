BREIF-Imarex sells NOS Clearing ASA to Nasdaq OMX

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
OSLO, April 25 Imarex
* Imarex ASA has entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary NOS Clearing ASA to Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB
* The deal is for a cash consideration of approximately NOK 231 million
* Preliminary estimates indicate that Imarex may distribute a total of NOK 22 per share following a sale of NOS, including the already proposed NOK 8 per share
* When escrow amounts are released in 2013, estimates indicate remaining values in the Imarex Group of around NOK 5-6 per share
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance