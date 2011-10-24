Interpark picked preferred bidder for Samsung Group asset -sources

BRIEF-Western Potash obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
* Western Potash Corp. obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
SEOUL Oct 24 Online shopping mall operator Interpark has been selected as the preferred bidder for Samsung Group's procurement arm iMarketKorea , sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Samsung Group has been seeking to sell an up to 58.7 percent stake worth 392 billion won ($342 million) at Monday's closing price in iMarketKorea, which provides provide goods and maintenance services for business clients.
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and MBK Partners were in the running for iMarketKorea as well as Interpark, which joined hands with private equity firm H&Q and the Korea Venture Business Association. ($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON, Feb 7 Emerging markets took a beating on Tuesday as a surge in political risks in Europe and a fall in Chinese reserves below $3 trillion boosted the dollar, with MSCI's equity index snapping a four-day winning streak.
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as a drop in loan defaults and robust interest and fee income helped Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value cut loan-loss provisions.