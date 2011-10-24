Interpark picked preferred bidder for Samsung Group asset -sources

SEOUL Oct 24 Online shopping mall operator Interpark has been selected as the preferred bidder for Samsung Group's procurement arm iMarketKorea , sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Samsung Group has been seeking to sell an up to 58.7 percent stake worth 392 billion won ($342 million) at Monday's closing price in iMarketKorea, which provides provide goods and maintenance services for business clients.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and MBK Partners were in the running for iMarketKorea as well as Interpark, which joined hands with private equity firm H&Q and the Korea Venture Business Association. ($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)