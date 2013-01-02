版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 21:11 BJT

Imation buys storage systems provider Nexsan for $120 mln

Jan 2 Storage and data security company Imation Corp bought Nexsan Corp, a privately held provider of disk-based storage systems, for about $120 million in cash and stock.

Imation will pay $105 million in cash and $15 million in stock, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Imation closed at $4.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
