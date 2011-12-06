Imax signs to open more theatres in Asia - CEO

SHANGHAI Dec 6 Giant movie screen maker
Imax Corp has signed deals to open 7 more
theatres in mainland China and two in Indonesia, underscoring
the Asia region's importance to the company, the firm's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The new theatres in China will open as early as May next
year.
"This brings us over 200 theatres that are either opened now
or in backlog...Our growth in China is the fastest of anywhere
in the world," said Richard Gelfond, Imax's chief executive, in
a telephone interview with Reuters.
Imax, which will have 85 screens in mainland China by the
end of 2011, hopes to see the region contribute 25 percent to
total revenue in about three years, Gelfond said in October.
Three of the new Chinese theatres will be opened with
Sichuan Lumière Pavilions Company Limited and the other four
with the China unit of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment
.
Gelfond said the firm had also signed a deal with Cinema 21
to open two IMAX screens in Jakarta, the first of which will
open in May next year.
Western film companies are flocking to China to ink deals
that will hopefully bear fruit as the country's middle class
swells and their demand for more sophisticated entertainment
options increase.
Last month, local media reported that Dreamworks Animation
SKG Inc, producer of hit movies such as "Kung Fu Panda",
is in talks to set up a joint venture studio in Shanghai as
early as January next year to produce animation and design theme
parks.