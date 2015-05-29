IMAX China files for HK IPO, betting on booming film demand

HONG KONG May 29 IMAX China Holding Inc, majority-owned by the namesake giant screen movie theater equipment maker, filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, looking to benefit from booming entertainment demand in the world's second largest economy.

IMAX China didn't disclose the planned size of the listing, intended to raise funds for expansion, and which has Morgan Stanley as a sponsor.

The IPO would be the first by a major global brand in Hong Kong since 2011, when companies such as Prada Spa, Samsonite International SA and MGM China Holdings went public in the city.

It precedes plans by firms such as restaurant operator Yum Brands Inc to spin off their China business.

The company was valued at $400 million when IMAX Corp sold a stake of 20 percent to two private equity firms last year.

The company has strong ties to China's largest movie chain, Wanda Cinema, which makes up nearly half of all IMAX theaters in the country and nearly a quarter of IMAX China's revenue.

Wanda Cinema Line Corp shares have soared almost 9 times in value since its IPO in Shenzhen in early January.

IMAX China had 239 theaters in Greater China at the end of March, with commitments to build another 219, its preliminary IPO filing showed. About 174 of those are expected to be built between 2015 and 2018.

China's film industry has grown nearly 31 percent a year on average from 2010 to 2014, with the pace forecast to accelerate to 35.2 percent a year for the 2014-2018 period, IMAX China said. The boom will be driven by a growing urban population and disposable income.

With the expansion, China would surpass the United States in 2017 to become the world's largest market in terms of box office receipts with $11.7 billion in revenue. U.S. box office receipts, which have expanded at a meager pace of 0.5 percent a year the past years, are set to reach $11.3 billion in 2017.

IMAX Corp owns 80 percent of IMAX China, which operates in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China, after selling a 20 percent stake for $80 million in April 2014 to private equity firms CMC Capital Partners and FountainVest Partners.

The company posted 2014 profit of $22.6 million on revenue of $78.2 million, versus $17.4 million on revenue of $55.9 million the previous year. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)