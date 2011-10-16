Imax licenses Kodak technology for digital screens

Oct 16 Giant movie screen maker Imax Corp
IMX.TO (IMAX.N) will license laser projection technology from
struggling Eastman Kodak Co EK.N in a deal that will enable
more Imax theaters to show digital films.
Imax has licensed from Kodak certain exclusive rights to
more than 50 patents covering laser projection technology for
digital cinema, the companies said in a statement released on
Sunday.
Imax also gains rights to cinema uses from more than 10,000
other Kodak patents, Imax Chief Executive Richard Gelfond said
in an interview.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Wall
Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the matter, said
Imax will pay Kodak an upfront fee of tens of millions of
dollars -- but less than $50 million -- and will pay recurring
royalties and other payments as it uses the Kodak patents to
make products.
Kodak, a company once synonymous with photography, has
struggled to adapt to a technology switch to digital cameras
and has failed to turn a profit since 2007. The company has
confirmed that a law firm known for taking companies through
bankruptcy has been advising on strategy but has denied any
intention of filing for bankruptcy. [ID:nN1E7921Z3]
Kodak has been exploring the sale of its digital imaging
patents as one way to raise cash.
The Kodak technology licensed to Imax will allow the
company to convert its largest movie screens to digital
projection rather than traditional analog film. The company had
been unable to switch about 170 of nearly 600 Imax theaters
around the world to digital, Gelfond said. Those were screens
of than 80-feet wide or at domed theaters.
The smaller Imax screens already use digital projection,
which is far less costly than printing films.
Imax said it expects to introduce the new technology by the
second half of 2013.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gunna Dickson)