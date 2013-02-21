UPDATE 1-Imax profit doubles on theatre network growth

* Fourth-quarter revenue up 17 percent to $77.8 million

* Fourth-quarter gross box office from DMR titles up 56 pct

Feb 21 Canada-based movie system maker Imax Corp's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by theatre network growth and strong box office performances.

It signed contracts for 38 theatres globally and installed 46 theatres in the quarter, said the company, which designs and manufactures theater systems and then sells or leases them to customers under revenue-sharing arrangements.

Gross box office from its digital media remastering business rose to $152 million from $97.6 million a year earlier, said Imax, which also makes cameras and projection equipment for its namesake motion picture film format.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $77.8 million.

Net income rose to $12.9 million, or 19 cents per share, from $6.3 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 23 cents per share.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$1.71 billion, closed at C$25.62 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.