2011年 7月 6日

UPDATE 1-IMAX signs deal to install 3 theatre systems in Portugal

July 6 Imax Corp said it signed a revenue-sharing deal with Portugal's ZON Lusomundo Cinemas, marking the Canadian big-screen movie company's first steps into the western European country.

Imax will install the three systems in existing ZON theaters across the country and expects to open the first one by the end of the year. The other two will be operational by the end of next year.

Shares of the company closed at $29.99 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They closed at C$29.12 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)

