Minerals Technologies offers to buy AMCOL for $1.36 bln

Feb 14 Minerals Technologies Inc offered
to buy minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp
for $1.36 billion, topping an offer from France's Imerys
.
Minerals Technologies offered to buy AMCOL for $42 per
share, higher than the $41 per share Imerys offered on
Wednesday.
"Our proposal is clearly superior to the existing deal for
AMCOL, and we look forward to working with AMCOL to consummate
this superior transaction as soon as is practicable," said
Minerals Technologies Chief Executive Joseph Muscari.
Minerals Technologies produces calcium carbonate, used to
whiten everything from paper to talc, while AMCOL produces
bentonite, a mineral with uses ranging from metal-casting in the
auto industry to construction and drilling.