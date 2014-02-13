Imerys says adjusted net profit up 1.2 pct for 2013

PARIS Feb 13 French minerals company Imerys said on Thursday that 2013 net profit, excluding items, rose by 1.2 percent as operating margins improved slightly, helped by a stabilized environment in Europe.

Net profit, excluding restructuring costs in various markets, rose to 304.2 million euros ($415.7 million), or 4.03 euros per share, from 300.7 million euros, or 4.00 euros per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell by 4.8 percent to 3.698 billion euros.

On Wednesday, Imerys said it had agreed to buy Illinois-based minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for about $1.6 billion, including debt.

The deal is expected to strengthen Imerys' U.S. business and boost earnings per share from 2015.