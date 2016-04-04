IMF: global market shocks from China will only increase

| WASHINGTON, April 4
Global market spillovers
from China's economic shocks will only increase in coming years
as the country's financial influence grows and the yuan's use as
a funding currency broadens, the International Monetary Fund
said on Monday.
In a portion of its latest Global Financial Stability
Report, the IMF said developments in emerging markets now
account for one-third to 40 percent of the variation between
stock market returns and exchange rate fluctuations worldwide.
Slowdowns in China's economic growth and industrial output
reverberated through global financial markets last year, causing
prices of equities and commodities to plunge in both emerging
markets and advanced economies.
The IMF said markets have become extremely sensitive to the
economic signals coming from China and that policymakers there
must not send mixed messages.
"As China's role in the global financial system grows, clear
and timely communication of its policy decisions, transparency
about its policy goals, and strategies consistent with achieving
them will be increasingly important to avoid volatile market
reactions with wider reverberations," the IMF said in parts of
the report released on Monday.
Markets will be increasingly influenced by the sheer size of
China's economy, more financial linkages, such as the listing of
Chinese companies on international stock markets and the growth
of the yuan's use in international transactions.
The IMF said modeling of equity returns in 13 other emerging
markets and 25 advanced economies found that shock impacts from
China turned statistically significant shortly after the
2007-2009 financial crisis. Growth surprises from other major
market economies did not share the significant nature of China's
impact on global equity prices.
"Beyond the continued growth in importance of the Chinese
economy, the size of financial market spillovers is also likely
to grow because of the transition to a more market-based
financial system and a decline in market segmentation," the IMF
said.
"Moreover, the challenge of engineering a smooth transition
will make global financial markets more sensitive to changes in
China's economic and financial conditions and policies."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)